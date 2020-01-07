Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $216,433.92 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,880. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13,785.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.