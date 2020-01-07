Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.28.

A number of research firms have commented on GWR. Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,885.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 705.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,491 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,734,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 207.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,639,000 after buying an additional 510,698 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,682,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWR opened at $111.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

