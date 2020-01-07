GENFIT S A/ADR’s (GNFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Svb Leerink

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Svb Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GNFT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $20.16 on Thursday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

