Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0093

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, Bittrex and BiteBTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, Allbit, Bancor Network, Upbit, Cobinhood, Kryptono, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Binance, OKEx, CPDAX, Kyber Network, Bibox and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

