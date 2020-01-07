GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,740 by Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,841.93 ($24.23).

GSK traded down GBX 12.60 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,757.80 ($23.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,759.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,693.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.25.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

