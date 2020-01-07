GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,139. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

