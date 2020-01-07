GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading Down 35.4% This Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $294,087.00 and $733.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,828.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.01799396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.61 or 0.03013904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00581899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00716537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00061382 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012837 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,777,603 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

