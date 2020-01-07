Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 374,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 26.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

