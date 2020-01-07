GoldFund Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $198,147.00 and $1,137.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GoldFund

GFUN is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,245,494 tokens. GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

