Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 154,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $858.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

