Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $233.95 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $172.27 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.