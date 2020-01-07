Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 15,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

