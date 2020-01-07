GoldMint (MNTP) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $331,370.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00180469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.01362332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119956 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.