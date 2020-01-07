Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,017 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $45,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GSHD traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 95,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,173. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $674.56 million, a P/E ratio of 222.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44,625.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

