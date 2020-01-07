Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones Sells 13,900 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $620,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,372.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $1,752,647.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 95,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.56 million, a PE ratio of 222.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

