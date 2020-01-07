GP Strategies Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE GPX opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 157,483 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other GP Strategies news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

