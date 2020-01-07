Graft Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Graft coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $213,775.00 and approximately $9,841.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00700269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001796 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001724 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.