Gravity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Gravity has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $128,558.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,299,677,531 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,677,431 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin.

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

