Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 45,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

