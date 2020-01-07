Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. Ameren has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.