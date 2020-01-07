Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.24. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $47.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $771.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 85.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 603,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,788 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 800.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

