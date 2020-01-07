Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

OGS traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.99. 181,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,952. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $35,255,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 111,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $5,836,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

