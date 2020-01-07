GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Cabot Brown Sells 3,576 Shares

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,590.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GWPH traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. 360,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,598. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $95.71 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.