GYM Group (LON:GYM) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

LON:GYM traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 290 ($3.81). 240,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,318. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million and a P/E ratio of 45.31. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 257.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

