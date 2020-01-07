GYM Group’s (GYM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

Shares of GYM Group stock opened at GBX 289.61 ($3.81) on Tuesday. GYM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The stock has a market cap of $398.41 million and a PE ratio of 45.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 257.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

