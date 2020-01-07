Halo Platform (HALO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,359.00

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Halo Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $22,359.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Halo Platform has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halo Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Halo Platform alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00180328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.01369518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00119168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Halo Platform Coin Profile

Halo Platform launched on September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,371,521,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,367,947,311 coins. The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Halo Platform is medium.com/@haloplatform. Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform. The official website for Halo Platform is www.haloplatform.tech.

Buying and Selling Halo Platform

Halo Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halo Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halo Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halo Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.