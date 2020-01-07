Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €133.00 ($154.65) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €135.96 ($158.09).

HNR1 stock traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €174.10 ($202.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,102 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €155.01. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

