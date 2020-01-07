Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,690

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HL. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,855.44 ($24.41).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($24.96) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,897.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,913.40. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.