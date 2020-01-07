Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 140.63 ($1.85) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $452.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

