Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 17,998,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,027,890. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,044,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,283,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.