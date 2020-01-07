Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of HES traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. The stock had a trading volume of 642,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,335. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hess has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Hess by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Hess by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hess by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

