Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $5,436,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,378,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

