Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives News Impact Score of 1.00

Press coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

