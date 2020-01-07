Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.63.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $112.79.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.