HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$23.16 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $745.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and distributes pharmaceutical products in North American markets. It is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system and cardiovascular specialties. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.