Holo Market Cap Reaches $112.71 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $112.71 million and $8.16 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, OOOBTC and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,889,281,920 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bilaxy, IDEX, WazirX, OOOBTC, Hotbit, ABCC, LATOKEN, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

