Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,731,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,392,000 after acquiring an additional 478,602 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,974,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,034,615,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.52. 5,685,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,789. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.