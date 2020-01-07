Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani Sells 9,297 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,335.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,521. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 491,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,815,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.