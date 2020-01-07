Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Insider Sells $129,392.50 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,521. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $36.77.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 202.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Bank of America began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

