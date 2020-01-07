Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 21.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,546.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,230,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,957 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 22.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,428,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.5% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 85,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

