HP (NYSE:HPQ) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that HP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

