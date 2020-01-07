HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HPQ stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.08. 33,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.12.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

