HSBC Lowers NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 7,050

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,686.44 ($87.96).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,994 ($92.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,455 ($58.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,947.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,223.40.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total transaction of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

