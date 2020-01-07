Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 3.17

News headlines about Hudson (NYSE:HUD) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hudson earned a coverage optimism score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hudson stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,637. Hudson has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

