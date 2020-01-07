Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

HURN opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $3,514,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.