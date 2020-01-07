Hush Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Hush has a market capitalization of $337,200.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Hush has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00384974 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00100299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,100,005 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

