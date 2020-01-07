Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network and HADAX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $8,404.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.05949520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001767 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network, Bgogo, Ethfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.