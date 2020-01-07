HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $54.52 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. HyperCash has a market cap of $54.52 million and $24.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00014765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00180693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.78 or 0.01369929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00119479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,475,780 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Gate.io, HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, Coinnest and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.