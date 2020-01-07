Ian T. Clark Sells 2,690 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $209,470.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $310,857.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 900,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,540. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 40.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 160.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

