IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,223,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.